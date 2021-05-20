Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and if you’re wondering what the longest overtime game in NHL playoff history is, we’ve got a list of the top 10 below.

Since Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs began on August 11, we’ve seen 7 games go into overtime including the 5 OT matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets which made it to number 4 on our list of the 10 longest overtime games in NHL playoff history.

Top 10 Longest Overtime Games in NHL Playoff History:

116:30, 6 OT – March 24, 1936: Detroit at Montreal Maroons (1936 NHL Semis) 104:46, 6 OT– April 3, 1933: Toronto vs. Boston (1933 NHL Semis) 92:01, 5 OT – May 4, 2000: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (2000 Eastern Conference Semis) 90:27, 5 OT – August 11, 2020: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus (2020 East First Round) 80: 48, 5 OT – April 24, 2003: Anaheim at Dallas (2003 Western Conference Semis) 79:15, 4 OT – April 24, 1996: Pittsburgh at Washington (1996 Eastern Conference Quarters) 78:06, 4 OT – April 11, 2007: Vancouver vs. Dallas (2007 Western Conference Quarters) 70:18, 4 OT -March 23, 1943: Toronto at Detroit (1943 NHL Semis) 69:03, 4 OT – May 4, 2008: Dallas vs. San Jose (2008 Western Conference Semis) 68:52, 4 OT – March 28, 1930: Montreal vs. New York Rangers (1930 NHL Semis)

Here are the first round match ups. Tune in to see if any of these games make the list for longest overtime games in NHL playoff history.

First Round Match Ups:

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins 4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins 4-1)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

