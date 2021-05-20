Lightning-Panthers stream – Game 3 on USA Network

USA Network’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Lightning-Panthers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The series shifts to AMALIE Arena in Tampa Bay with the Lightning holding a 2-0 series lead following a 5-4 win on Sunday and 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Tampa is up 2-0 in a playoff series for the seventh time in franchise history. All previous six times they’ve ended up advancing.

Despite being halfway to the Second Round, the Lightning aren’t looking ahead.

“The series is definitely not over,” said Steven Stamkos. “We’ve been in these positions before, in both ends of these positions before. We certainly know that team over there is not quitting, not giving up. They are a really good team and it took a huge effort for us to be up 2-0. There’s definitely no taking the foot off the gas for us. We know how hard it is to win at this time of the year, so we’re expecting their best for Game 3.”

The Panthers will get Sam Bennett back for Game 3. The forward, who was acquired from Calgary at the NHL Trade Deadline, was suspended for Game 2 after boarding Blake Coleman in the series opener. Chris Driedger, who started Tuesday, will again be in goal for Florida.

As is always the case in the playoffs, special teams will continue to be crucial. The Panthers are 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Lightning are 3-for-7.

WHAT: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (TB leads 2-0)

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher



SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Thursday, May 20: Panthers at Lightning, 6:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Saturday, May 22: Panthers at Lightning, 12:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)

*Monday, May 24: Lightning at Panthers TBD

*Wednesday, May 26: Panthers at Lightning TBD

*Friday, May 28: Lightning at Panthers TBD

