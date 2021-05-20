Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. Islanders-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nassau Coliseum will see its final Stanley Cup playoff run begin Thursday night with Game 3. The Islanders return home with their First Round series with the Penguins tied at one. Pittsburgh evened things with a tightly-played 2-1 victory in Game 2.

After playing two games with a little over 9,000 fans at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, the Islanders will get a taste of a raucous crowd supporting them with 7,200 fans in the building for Game 3. As New York State has eased COVID-19 restrictions, the Coliseum will see 50% of the seats set up for vaccinated fans three feet apart and the other half with non-vaccinated people six feet apart.

The Penguins have been without Evgeni Malkin for the opening two games. Malkin did take part in line rushes with Kasperi Kapanen and Jason Zucker during Thursday’s morning skate and is considered a game-time decision.

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Thursday, May 20: Penguins at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Saturday, May 22: Penguins at Islanders, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, May 24: Islanders at Penguins TBD

*Wednesday, May 26: Penguins at Islanders TBD

*Friday, May 28: Islanders at Penguins TBD

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Capitals at Bruins (BOS leads 2-1) 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 3: Hurricanes at Predators (CAR leads 2-0) 7 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)

Game 2: Jets at Oilers (WPG leads 1-0) 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 3: Avalanche at Blues (COL leads 2-0) 9:30 p.m. ET – UDSA Network (livestream)