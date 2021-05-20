Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Is it a must-win for the Golden Knights in Game 3? Considering the issues they’ve had this season with the Wild, it just might be.

With the series shifting to Minnesota, Wild defenseman Matt Dumba said his team is a “different beast” at home. That’s played out on the ice with their 6-0-2 record all-time at Xcel Energy Center against the Golden Knights.

Whether it’s in Minnesota or Vegas, the Golden Knights have historically had issues against the Wild. Minnesota owned a 6-2-2 record against Vegas during the regular season and are 12-3-3 since the Golden Knights entered the league.

Vegas took Game 2 to the split the series, thanks to Marc-Andre Fleury. The goaltender made 34 saves in the 3-1 win to record his 82nd playoff win, the most among active netminders.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild (Series tied 1-1)

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center

WHEN: Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Joe Micheletti

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Thursday, May 20: Golden Knights at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Saturday, May 22: Golden Knights at Wild, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, May 24: Wild at Golden Knights TBD

*Wednesday, May 26: Golden Knights at Wild TBD

*Friday, May 28: Golden Knights TBD

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Capitals at Bruins (BOS leads 2-1) 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 3: Hurricanes at Predators (CAR leads 2-0) 7 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)

Game 2: Jets at Oilers (WPG leads 1-0) 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 3: Avalanche at Blues (COL leads 2-0) 9:30 p.m. ET – UDSA Network (livestream)