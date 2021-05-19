The Wraparound: Jets limp into tough playoff matchup vs. Oilers

By James O'BrienMay 19, 2021, 9:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Four playoff games are on the docket for Wednesday: a Game 3, two Game 2’s, and the start of Jets – Oilers.

• Want to catch up on each night’s action in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs? Read the NHL Playoff Buzzer.

During the regular season, the Oilers went 7-2-0 against the Jets. That fact already makes Edmonton the favorite in many eyes over Winnipeg.

And, if you close your eyes and picture a best-on-best, don’t the Oilers have the edge over the Jets? Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler are great, but they’re not quite Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl?

[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 First Round schedule, TV info]

Now, the gap might not be that big. Consider this breakdown from The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn (sub. required), and it’s possible the difference might be overblown.

Of course … that would be with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers. Unfortunately, it’s not clear that the Jets will have Dubois and/or Ehlers in Game 1 vs. the Oilers, and who knows about the First Round series, in general?

Ehlers has been a transitional wonder for the Jets for a while. This is the season where it’s really all come together, as Ehlers generated 46 points in 47 games. He’s crucial, and it’s fair to ask if he’d be limited even if he can play.

Dubois hasn’t been a smash-hit in Winnipeg, but he was phenomenal during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In a series of high-level star power, Dubois could be a difference-maker. If he can play.

So, yes, the Jets are absolutely underdogs against the Oilers. Maybe that will suit them more than it seems?

[NBC 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

TODAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Capitals at Bruins (Series tied 1-1), 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Predators at Hurricanes (CAR leads 1-0), 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)
Game 1: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Blues at Avalanche (COL leads 1-0), 10:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Panthers at Lightning (TB leads 2-0), 6:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)
Game 3: Penguins at Islanders (Series tied 1-1), 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 1: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network)
Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild (Series tied 1-1), 9:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

PHT’s 2021 Stanley Cup previews
 Penguins vs. Islanders
Bruins vs. Capitals
Jets vs. Oilers
• Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens
Lightning vs. Panthers
• Hurricanes vs. Predators
Golden Knights vs. Wild
Avalanche vs. Blues

• Stanley Cup playoff predictions
• Why your team can (and can not) win the Stanley Cup this season
• NHL odds: Division winners, 2021 Stanley Cup champion
 Which NHL playoff series has biggest upset potential?

More NHL News

jets oilers preview
Jets vs. Oilers: 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round preview
NHL Playoff Buzzer: Goalies make difference in Game 2 action
NHL Playoff Buzzer: Goalies make difference in Game 2 action
Marc-Andre Fleury wills Golden Knights past Wild in Game 2
Marc-Andre Fleury wills Golden Knights past Wild in Game 2

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.