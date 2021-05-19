The Wraparound: Jets limp into tough playoff matchup vs. Oilers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Four playoff games are on the docket for Wednesday: a Game 3, two Game 2’s, and the start of Jets – Oilers.

During the regular season, the Oilers went 7-2-0 against the Jets. That fact already makes Edmonton the favorite in many eyes over Winnipeg.

And, if you close your eyes and picture a best-on-best, don’t the Oilers have the edge over the Jets? Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler are great, but they’re not quite Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl?

Now, the gap might not be that big. Consider this breakdown from The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn (sub. required), and it’s possible the difference might be overblown.

Of course … that would be with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers. Unfortunately, it’s not clear that the Jets will have Dubois and/or Ehlers in Game 1 vs. the Oilers, and who knows about the First Round series, in general?

#NHLJets HC Paul Maurice says that both Nikolaj Ehlers and Pierre-Luc Dubois will be on the trip and he’s calling them “game-time decisions” then added they would more likely be “game-time announcements.” Personally, I would put both players in the “doubtful” category for Game 1. — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) May 18, 2021

Ehlers has been a transitional wonder for the Jets for a while. This is the season where it’s really all come together, as Ehlers generated 46 points in 47 games. He’s crucial, and it’s fair to ask if he’d be limited even if he can play.

Dubois hasn’t been a smash-hit in Winnipeg, but he was phenomenal during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In a series of high-level star power, Dubois could be a difference-maker. If he can play.

So, yes, the Jets are absolutely underdogs against the Oilers. Maybe that will suit them more than it seems?

TODAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Capitals at Bruins (Series tied 1-1), 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Predators at Hurricanes (CAR leads 1-0), 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 1: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Blues at Avalanche (COL leads 1-0), 10:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Panthers at Lightning (TB leads 2-0), 6:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 3: Penguins at Islanders (Series tied 1-1), 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 1: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild (Series tied 1-1), 9:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

