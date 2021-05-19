Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Cole Caufield will be among the Canadiens’ scratches for Game 1 against the Maple Leafs on Thursday. [TSN]

• Despite their season, the Canucks will be retaining Jim Benning as general manager. [Sportsnet]

• Gilles Lupien, the former NHLer turned player agent, died on Tuesday from cancer at age 67. [Montreal Gazette]

• Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Dylan Larkin, and Blake Wheeler are among the NHL’s 31 nominees for the 2020-21 King Clancy Trophy. The award is given to the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” [NHL.com]

• Ryan Johansen has looked like a better player in the second half of the season. The Predators need him to keep that up against the Hurricanes. [On the Forecheck]

• Jordan Staal continues to be a dependable force for the Hurricanes. [The Hockey News]

• Depth scoring has really shown up for the Capitals through two games with the Bruins. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Jordan Binnington did what he could. He could use some offensive support in Game 2. [Post-Dispatch]

• How much will the Oilers need to rely on Connor McDavid to make a deep run? [The Score]

• The story of how the NHL found it’s hip-hop playoff anthem. [ESPN]

• Kings GM Rob Blake on Drew Doughty‘s comments the team needs to add this summer: “We have an advantage to step forward this year and make this team better. Now, we are going to continue to see young guys filter into the lineup and we’re going to see them develop, that’s not going to change. But we will take necessary steps to get better.” [Mayor’s Manor]

