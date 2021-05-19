Our Line Starts podcast: 2021 NHL Awards predictions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Dominic Moore recap Connor McDavid‘s historic season. They debate whether anyone will beat out Andrei Vasilevskiy for the Vezina Trophy and Kirill Kaprizov for the Calder Trophy. Plus, they make their predictions for the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

Start-4:55 – Hart Trophy: Connor McDavid the clear-cut favorite

4:55-6:40 – Vezina Trophy: Can anyone beat Andrei Vasilevskiy?

6:40-8:45 – Calder Trophy: Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t play like a rookie

8:45-11:15 – Jack Adams Award: Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’

11:15-14:00 – Norris Trophy: Hedman, Fox, or Makar?

14:00-End – Conn Smythe Trophy: Odds Powered by PointsBet Sportsbook

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports