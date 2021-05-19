Our Line Starts podcast: 2021 NHL Awards predictions

By Sean LeahyMay 19, 2021, 1:03 PM EDT
Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Dominic Moore recap Connor McDavid‘s historic season. They debate whether anyone will beat out Andrei Vasilevskiy for the Vezina Trophy and Kirill Kaprizov for the Calder Trophy. Plus, they make their predictions for the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

Start-4:55Hart Trophy: Connor McDavid the clear-cut favorite
4:55-6:40Vezina Trophy: Can anyone beat Andrei Vasilevskiy?
6:40-8:45Calder Trophy: Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t play like a rookie
8:45-11:15Jack Adams Award: Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’
11:15-14:00Norris Trophy: Hedman, Fox, or Makar?
14:00-EndConn Smythe Trophy: Odds Powered by PointsBet Sportsbook

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

