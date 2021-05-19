This will be the first postseason meeting between the two franchises (Atlanta/Winnipeg), but it won’t be the first postseason meeting between the Edmonton and Winnipeg cities. The original Jets (now Coyotes) and the Oilers faced each other six times in the playoffs, with Edmonton winning all six series.

Edmonton took the regular season series 7-2-0 over Winnipeg, including six straight wins to end the season. The Oilers outscored the Jets 21-7 in those last six meetings.

The Oilers are appearing for the second straight year in the playoffs and the Jets will be in the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Both teams are coming off losses in the qualifying round in the 2020 playoffs (each lost series 3-1). Edmonton came in as the five seed and lost to No. 12 Chicago, and Winnipeg came in as the nine seed and lost to No. 8 Calgary.

The Jets and Blue Jackets made a blockbuster trade in January this season which sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg and Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic to Columbus. Dubois has eight goals and 20 points in 41 games this season with Winnipeg. He enters on a 17-game goal drought – the longest of his career. He last scored in a two-goal effort vs. Ottawa on April 5.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said that Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers will miss Game 1 due to injury.