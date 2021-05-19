CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. Hurricanes-Predators stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In front of their largest crowd of the season (12,000), the Hurricanes beat the Predators 5-2 to open a 1-0 lead in their First Round series. Jordan Staal, three games shy of his 100th playoff game, tallied twice. Carolina scored three times in the third, holding down Nashville throughout the last half of the game.

Jaccob Slavin will be a game-time decision again as he deals with a lower-body injury. Brett Pesce was in the lineup after missing practice time leading into Game 1. He picked up two primary assists in over 16 minutes of ice time.

Viktor Arvidsson returned to the Predators lineup after missing five games with an injury. He’ll be one of the players who will need to make an impact in order to avoid going down 0-2.

“There are lots of players that are in the lineup that don’t ever really come out and they need to be better,” said Predators head coach John Hynes. “We’re talking about subbing certain guys in. It could be a [third defensive] pair, it could be guys who have been in and out of the lineup.

“But the players that are in your lineup every night, that you count on to play important roles, play big matchups, be difference makers in the game, there needs to be elevation in those players. If that gets better than our team will be a better team and be more competitive as the series goes along.”

WHAT: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes (CAR leads 1-0)

WHERE: PNC Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Wednesday, May 19: Predators at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Friday, May 21: Hurricanes at Predators, 7 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sunday, May 23: Hurricanes at Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Tuesday, May 25: Predators at Hurricanes TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Hurricanes at Predators TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Predators at Hurricanes TBD

