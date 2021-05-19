Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Devils have hired former U.S. women’s national team captain Meghan Duggan as a manager of player development.

“As our group has evolved over the past few years to include as much about off-ice as on-ice for development, we believe Meghan will be perfect for this position,” said general manager Tom Fitzgerald in a statement. “Her successful track record as a teammate, leader, captain and driver of initiatives will be resources to all players in our organization. We look forward to her utilizing her perspective of the game, attention to detail and creative thinking to help our players reach their potential.”

Working under Fitzgerald and assistant GM Dan MacKinnon, Duggan will help create development plans for prospects and work with them on and off the ice. She will join Kate Madigan, the Devils’ executive director of hockey management/operations, as high-ranking women in the operations department.

Duggan retired in October following a 14-year playing career that saw her suit up for the CWHL’s Boston Blades and the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts and Boston Pride. Internationally, she helped the U.S. win seven gold medals at the IIHF World Championship and three Olympic medals, including gold in 2018.

