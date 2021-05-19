Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 3 matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Bruins-Capitals stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Brad Marchand‘s goal 39 seconds into overtime helped the Bruins even the series with the Capitals in Game 2.

It was a much better performance from Boston’s top players, not long after head coach Bruce Cassidy said they needed to step up. Marchand and Patrice Bergeron found the back of the night and Taylor Hall continued to contribute by sending the game into overtime. That will need to continue Wednesday to break the deadlock in the series.

Game 3 will also feature former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara returning to TD Garden, which will feature 4,500 fans, for a playoff game.

One potential absence for the Capitals could be center Lars Eller. He was injured in the second period of Game 2 and his status is in question for Wednesday night.

“Lars is an important player for us,” said Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette. “He’s done a really good job, he’s handled big minutes against big opponents, and he’s played well for us, especially in the last month.”

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov, both off the COVID-19 list now, continue to skate, but Laviolette would not divulge if either will be in the Game 3 lineup.

“They’re out there and that’s a good sign,” he said.

WHAT: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Wednesday, May 19, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Wednesday, May 19: Capitals at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Friday, May 21: Capitals at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sunday, May 23: Bruins at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Tuesday, May 25: Capitals at Bruins TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Bruins at Capitals TBD

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Panthers at Lightning, 6:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) – USA Network (livestream)

Game 3: Penguins at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 1: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET – NHL Network

Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET – (Series tied 1-1) – NBCSN (livestream)