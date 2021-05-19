CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Avalanche-Blues stream coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Avalanche got three goals from three different players to take a 4-1 win over the Blues on home ice in Game 1, using 50 shots on goal to get there.
For as well as Colorado controlled play against St. Louis, they weren’t satisfied.
“I think we can definitely play better,” said head coach Jared Bednar. “A little bit of a slow start, first five minutes or so, gave up a couple scoring chances. The last half of the second period I didn’t like our game, we did not manage the puck properly, too many turnovers in our zone, neutral zone, high in the offensive zone. We weren’t as disciplined with the puck, led to a momentum shift for St. Louis. They ended up tying it up with an odd-man rush on a poor puck play from us. I mean give them credit, they put pressure on us in some areas, but I think that there’s some adjustments and some corrections that we have to make.”
Jordan Binnington did all he could to keep the Blues in the game making 46 saves. He’ll need some support to get the series evened heading back to St. Louis.
“There’s never a doubt with ‘Binner,'” said Ryan O'Reilly. “He was our best player and he showed it tonight. We were right in the game, just a couple of mistakes… if we (give) fewer opportunities to them, it’s only going to make it easier on us and him.”
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10:30 P.M. ET – CNBC]
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Ball Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: CNBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1
Wednesday, May 19: Blues at Avalanche, 10:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)
Friday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)
Sunday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Tuesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche TBD
*Thursday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues TBD
*Saturday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche TBD
THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 3: Panthers at Lightning, 6:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) – USA Network (livestream)
Game 3: Penguins at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 1: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET – NHL Network
Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET – (Series tied 1-1) – NBCSN (livestream)