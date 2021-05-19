The Avalanche got three goals from three different players to take a 4-1 win over the Blues on home ice in Game 1, using 50 shots on goal to get there.

For as well as Colorado controlled play against St. Louis, they weren’t satisfied.

“I think we can definitely play better,” said head coach Jared Bednar. “A little bit of a slow start, first five minutes or so, gave up a couple scoring chances. The last half of the second period I didn’t like our game, we did not manage the puck properly, too many turnovers in our zone, neutral zone, high in the offensive zone. We weren’t as disciplined with the puck, led to a momentum shift for St. Louis. They ended up tying it up with an odd-man rush on a poor puck play from us. I mean give them credit, they put pressure on us in some areas, but I think that there’s some adjustments and some corrections that we have to make.”

Jordan Binnington did all he could to keep the Blues in the game making 46 saves. He’ll need some support to get the series evened heading back to St. Louis.

“There’s never a doubt with ‘Binner,'” said Ryan O'Reilly. “He was our best player and he showed it tonight. We were right in the game, just a couple of mistakes… if we (give) fewer opportunities to them, it’s only going to make it easier on us and him.”