2021 NHL Draft Lottery odds: Sabres on top, where Kraken rank, and more

With the regular season finally finished, the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery odds have been established. The Sabres have the best chance of winning the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery (16.6-percent). The Seattle Kraken are considered “the third seed,” but share the same 2021 NHL Draft Lottery odds as the Devils: 10.3 percent.

The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2, and will take place at NHL Network’s studio in New Jersey.

Official 2021 NHL Draft Lottery odds

The league outlined the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery odds for 16 teams, including the Arizona Coyotes, who will forfeit their 2021 first-rounder.

There will be two draws: the first for the top pick, and then the second for No. 2 overall. If the Coyotes win either one of those draws, then there will be a redraw.

Here are where all 16 teams shake out. Note that the Seattle Kraken cannot draft any lower than fifth overall.

The 2021 NHL Draft will take place over two days. Round 1 of the 2021 NHL Draft airs virtually on Friday, July 23, while Rounds 2-7 take place on Saturday, July 24.

As far as who will be drafted first overall? At the moment, there isn’t an Alexis Lafreniere–Jack Hughes-etc. type consensus No. 1 choice.

On May 7, Ryan Wagman of McKeen’s Hockey tabbed defenseman Owen Power as the top pick. Could it boil down to team needs, even in an era where people lean more and more toward “best player available?”

Will teams try to move out of the 2021 first round for 2022? Could there be significant movement, and maybe some trades that mix roster players with prospects and picks.

Back in 2018, the Sabres won the lottery to ultimately draft Rasmus Dahlin. Their bid to win the 2015 lottery fell just short from Connor McDavid to Jack Eichel. Could their relationship with Eichel unravel during the offseason, maybe during draft weekend?

It could be interesting, and some moves might hinge on how the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery pans out.

Read up on changes coming to the format — which won’t kick in this year.