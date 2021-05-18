Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Maple Leafs have promoted Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser to Senior Director of Player Development and hired Danielle Goyette as the club’s Director of Player Development. [Maple Leafs]

• Sam Bennett has been suspended for Game 2 for boarding Blake Coleman of the Lightning. [PHT]

• “The Golden Knights can keep telling themselves they are outplaying their opponent, but the Wild, like the Stars and the Canucks before, are perfectly content with the style of play Vegas is throwing at them.” [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Connor Hellebuyck‘s confidence is spreading throughout the Jets’ lineup. [Winnipeg Free Press]

• Why T.J. Oshie is revered so much by his Capitals teammates. [Japers’ Rink]

First playoff Surge in team history! pic.twitter.com/ccvXLySh8n — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 18, 2021

• Brendan Gallagher on the Habs pulling of an upset: “I’ve told you guys this a lot … the one thing about our group is we’ve never lacked belief. We know what we have. We know what we are. We know what we’re capable of. Unpredictable to some, maybe? To us, not.” [Montreal Gazette]

• Why the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs it the postseason no one wants to play. [The Hockey News]

• “The New Jersey Devils and Fanaply have announced the first digital collectibles partnership in Devils team history. Via the landmark partnership, industry-leading digital collectibles provider, Fanaply, will host, mint, sell and distribute the Devils first officially licensed Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Collection.” [Devils]

• Will the Oilers need another Fernando Pisani to make a deep playoff run this spring? [Edmonton Journal]

• Nils Höglander has shown in his rookie season he’s going to be a special player for the Canucks. [Canucks]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy