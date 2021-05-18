Mark Scheifele’s goats named after GOATs attend Jets practice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was Bring Your Kids to Work Day on Monday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Mark Scheifele did just that as the Jets continued to prepare for Game 1 of their First Round series against the Oilers (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Scheifele’s kids, however, were a little different than the ones you’d expect showing up. The Jets forward’s were much hairier and had horns — mainly because they’re a pair of goats named Tom Brady and Tiger Woods.

Scheifele bought the goats last month and named them after his two favorite athletes — the G.O.A.T.s in their respective sports. The animals share property with his dog, Oliver, and it’s a peaceful co-existence.

“They’re best friends with Oliver,” Scheifele said. “Honestly, I never knew much about them, then you start taking care of them, and you wake up in the morning, you bring them their alfalfa pellets and you open the door [and] they instantly baahhh at you. It’s kind of like they’re saying daaad.”

Of course, any time you bring an animal anywhere there are some dangers that come with it. Scheifele said he enjoyed watching Tom Brady and Tiger Woods run around the ice, but there was a slight hiccup.

“I don’t think the trainers were too happy because they kind of pooped everywhere,” he said.

OILERS VS. JETS – series livestream link

Wednesday, May 19: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Friday, May 21: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sunday, May 23: Oilers at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Monday, May 24: Oilers at Jets, 9:45 p.m. ET

*Wednesday, May 26: Jets at Oilers TBD

*Friday, May 28: Oilers at Jets TBD

*Sunday, May 30: Jets at Oilers TBD

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.