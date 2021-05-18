CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Lightning-Panthers stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nikita Kucherov returned after missing the regular season and had an impactful presence in Game 1. The Lightning forward scored twice in a tough and tumble affair to give Tampa Bay a 5-4 win in the first-ever Sunshine State playoff series.

There will be notable changes to the Panthers lineup for Game 2. First, Sam Bennett will miss out after being suspended one game for boarding Blake Coleman on Sunday night. The other lineup move will see Chris Driedger starting in goal and Sergei Bobrovsky relegated to backup.

“All year long [Driedger] did everything you’d want,” said Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. “It’s an opportunity when you’re looking at goaltending to see how he’s going to play in the playoffs. We’re going to take it one game at a time. He hasn’t had this chance in two years here so we feel it’s the right time to give him an opportunity.”

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (TB leads 1-0)

WHERE: BB&T Center

WHEN: Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Panthers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Capitals at Bruins (Series tied 1-1), 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Predators at Hurricanes (CAR leads 1-0), 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 1: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Blues at Avalanche (COL leads 1-0), 10:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)