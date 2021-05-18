Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. Islanders-Penguins stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Kyle Palmieri scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Islanders took Game 1 of the series 4-3. Ilya Sorokin, who was a surprise starter as Semyon Varlamov deals with an injury, stopped 39 of 42 shots faced in the win.

Evgeni Malkin, who did not play Game 1 for the Penguins, practice with the team on Monday and is a game-time decision for Tuesday night. Same for Brian Dumoulin. Goaltender Casey DeSmith will not dress as Maxim Lagace will serve as Tristan Jarry‘s backup.

New York’s penalty kill was strong during the regular season finishing sixth (83.7%). That was strength in Game 1 killing off all three Pittsburgh power plays.

“You take each game as a singular event and you move on,” said Islanders coach Barry Trotz. “Good, bad or indifferent, you try to get better. If you win or if you lose, you try to get better. Today will be about let’s get our bodies right, let’s get our minds right. We didn’t do anything, we won one hockey game. We’ve got a lot of improvement in some areas.

“We’re going to focus on the battle tomorrow that Pittsburgh’s going to bring. That’s the fun thing about the playoffs right now, is you embrace what’s in front of you.”

WHAT: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins (NYI leads 1-0)

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, May 18, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Capitals at Bruins (Series tied 1-1), 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Predators at Hurricanes (CAR leads 1-0), 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 1: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Blues at Avalanche (COL leads 1-0), 10:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)