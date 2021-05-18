Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Joel Eriksson Ek was the overtime hero in Game 1 as Minnesota took a 1-0 series lead over Vegas with a 1-0 win.

The Golden Knights are hoping that the offensive woes that hindered them in the 2020 Western Conference Final are not showing up again in these playoffs. Vegas has scored 12 times inn their last nine playoff games while outshooting opponents 335-202. Their record is 2-7 over that stretch.

Minnesota was a trendy upset pick for the First Round and while they’ve taken a good first step, they know winning three more games won’t be easy.

“Even if we win the next game, and we’ve won two games in Vegas, we can’t say, ‘we’re good,'” said defenseman Ian Cole. “No we’re not good. It’s not over until it’s over whether that’s the game or the series. We just need to take each game individually, every game is a must-win. And if you don’t win? That’s great, win the next one. Don’t win that one? Win the next one. That’s the mentality you have to keep. Playoff hockey is about doing the right things longer than the other team.”

Cam Talbot will be back in goal against Marc-Andre Fleury. Talbot stopped all 42 shots he faced in Game 1 for his fifth career playoff shutout.

WHAT: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (MIN leads 1-0)

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Joe Micheletti

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Capitals at Bruins (Series tied 1-1), 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Predators at Hurricanes (CAR leads 1-0), 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 1: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Blues at Avalanche (COL leads 1-0), 10:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)