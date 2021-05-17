Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Three playoff games air on Monday: two on NBCSN, one on CNBC.

• The Bruins look to even up their series with the Capitals in Game 2. The Hurricanes-Predators series begins tonight.

• Want to catch up on each night’s action in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs? Read the NHL Playoff Buzzer.

The Blues are huge underdogs in their First Round series vs. the Avalanche. It almost feels like an understatement to call them huge underdogs. Is there an even more dramatic way to say “Hey, gang, the Blues are unlikely to win this thing.”

In PHT’s staff predictions, not a single person picked the Blues to win their series vs. the Avalanche. No one even picked the Blues to push the Avalanche to seven games. The oddsmakers weren’t any more optimistic about St. Louis’ chances, either.

Cue your best infomercial voice, too, because wait, there’s more.

It’s not totally clear yet, but it seems like David Perron might miss Game 1 vs. the Avs because he’s one of the Blues currently in COVID protocol.

With 58 points this season, Perron topped the Blues in scoring (Ryan O'Reilly was the only other player close, with 54). O’Reilly emphasized just how much it would sting if Perron can’t play:

O'Reilly on losing Perron: "He's the heart and soul of the team. Hopefully we get through fine, but yeah, it's frustrating." #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 16, 2021

“The heart and soul of the team,” who happened to lead it in scoring? Yeah, that could be a big loss for the Blues vs. the Avalanche in Game 1, and maybe beyond.

[NBC 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY

Game 2: Bruins at Capitals (WSH leads 1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 1: Predators at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 1: Blues at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Islanders at Penguins (NYI leads 1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Lightning at Panthers (TB leads 1-0), 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 2: Wild at Golden Knights (MIN leads 1-0), 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)



