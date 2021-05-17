Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Panthers forward Sam Bennett will have an NHL Player Safety hearing for boarding Blake Coleman during Game 1. [NHL Player Safety]

• No training camp? No regular season? No problem for Nikita Kucherov. [Tampa Bay Times]

• So how do the Canadiens go about slowing down goal-scoring machine Auston Matthews? [TSN]

• Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price will get a game in the AHL before getting ready for Game 1 with Montreal. [NHL.com]

• Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly would really savor beating his old team. [Post-Dispatch]

• It was a matter of five minutes in Game 1 where the Penguins lost their way vs. the Islanders. [Pensburgh]

• The Golden Knights and Penguins are among the NHL teams under the most pressure this postseason. [Sportsnet]

• There will be about 12,000 fans inside PNC Arena tonight for Game 1 between the Hurricanes and Predators. [USA Today]

• Who has the best mask of the First Round starting goaltenders? [Hockey by Design]

• How Jonas Brodin is so good at snuffing out offense. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Drew Doughty really wants the Kings to make big changes this summer: “We have to. Me, Kopi, Quickie, Brownie, we’re all getting older. We all had phenomenal seasons, but we’re running out of time.” [Mayor’s Manor]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy