PHT Morning Skate: Sam Bennett to have boarding hearing; slowing Matthews

By Sean LeahyMay 17, 2021, 9:37 AM EDT
1 Comment

• Panthers forward Sam Bennett will have an NHL Player Safety hearing for boarding Blake Coleman during Game 1. [NHL Player Safety]

• No training camp? No regular season? No problem for Nikita Kucherov. [Tampa Bay Times]

• So how do the Canadiens go about slowing down goal-scoring machine Auston Matthews? [TSN]

Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price will get a game in the AHL before getting ready for Game 1 with Montreal. [NHL.com]

• Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly would really savor beating his old team. [Post-Dispatch]

• It was a matter of five minutes in Game 1 where the Penguins lost their way vs. the Islanders. [Pensburgh]

[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 First Round schedule, TV info]

• The Golden Knights and Penguins are among the NHL teams under the most pressure this postseason. [Sportsnet]

• There will be about 12,000 fans inside PNC Arena tonight for Game 1 between the Hurricanes and Predators. [USA Today]

• Who has the best mask of the First Round starting goaltenders? [Hockey by Design]

• How Jonas Brodin is so good at snuffing out offense. [Hockey Wilderness]

Drew Doughty really wants the Kings to make big changes this summer: “We have to. Me, Kopi, Quickie, Brownie, we’re all getting older. We all had phenomenal seasons, but we’re running out of time.” [Mayor’s Manor]

