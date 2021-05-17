Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Panthers forward Sam Bennett will have an NHL Player Safety hearing for boarding Blake Coleman during Game 1. [NHL Player Safety]
• No training camp? No regular season? No problem for Nikita Kucherov. [Tampa Bay Times]
• So how do the Canadiens go about slowing down goal-scoring machine Auston Matthews? [TSN]
• Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price will get a game in the AHL before getting ready for Game 1 with Montreal. [NHL.com]
• Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly would really savor beating his old team. [Post-Dispatch]
• It was a matter of five minutes in Game 1 where the Penguins lost their way vs. the Islanders. [Pensburgh]
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 First Round schedule, TV info]
• The Golden Knights and Penguins are among the NHL teams under the most pressure this postseason. [Sportsnet]
• There will be about 12,000 fans inside PNC Arena tonight for Game 1 between the Hurricanes and Predators. [USA Today]
• Who has the best mask of the First Round starting goaltenders? [Hockey by Design]
• How Jonas Brodin is so good at snuffing out offense. [Hockey Wilderness]
• Drew Doughty really wants the Kings to make big changes this summer: “We have to. Me, Kopi, Quickie, Brownie, we’re all getting older. We all had phenomenal seasons, but we’re running out of time.” [Mayor’s Manor]
