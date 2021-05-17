Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 1 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. Hurricanes-Predators stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nashville and Carolina meet in a playoff series for the first time. The Predators claimed its seventh straight postseason appearance in impressive fashion, edging last year’s Stanley Cup finalist Dallas for the Central’s final playoff spot. Carolina, on the other hand, was one of the strongest clubs in the NHL this season and is a serious contender to hoist its first Stanley Cup since 2006.

The Predators will be making their seventh consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Preds’ current streak is tied for the second-longest active run in the League behind Pittsburgh (15). Washington has also reached the postseason each year since 2015.

Filip Forsberg missed 17 games with an upper-body injury but returned in time to play the final five regular-season games. For the season, the 26-year-old winger had 12 goals and 32 points in 39 games – ending his 20-goal streak at six years.

Carolina blue-liner Dougie Hamilton had one of the best regular seasons of his career, rebounding from a 2019-20 campaign in which he missed the final 21 games of the regular season with a fractured left leg. Hamilton’s biggest feat was his 14-game point streak, the second longest by a player this season (Nathan MacKinnon – 15 games). Hamilton finished with 10-plus goals and 40-plus points for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

WHAT: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes

WHERE: PNC Arena

WHEN: Monday, May 17, 8 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

