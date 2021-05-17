Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 2 matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Bruins-Capitals stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nic Dowd gave the Capitals a 1-0 series with the overtime winner in Game 1 Saturday night. It was an eventful game, with the back-and-forth scoring and Washington start Vitek Vanecek leaving after suffering a lower-body injury. Head coach Peter Laviolette called Vanecek “day to day” and Craig Anderson, who came in relief, and Pheonix Copley were the two goalies on the ice during Monday’s skate.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, both recently on the COVID-19 protocols list, did skate but were extras. Neither are expected to play Game 2.

A hand injury will prevent Jeremy Lauzon from playing Game 2. Connor Clifton will take his place on the Bruins’ blue line.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals (WSH leads 1-0)

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Monday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Islanders at Penguins, 7:30 p.m. ET (NYI leads 1-0) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Lightning at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET (TB leads 1-0) – CNBC (livestream)

Game 2: Wild at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET – (MIN leads 1-0) NBCSN (livestream)