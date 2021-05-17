Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 1 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Avalanche-Blues stream coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Colorado took the regular season series 5-3-0 over St. Louis, but the Blues have won the last two meetings. All eight meetings ended in regulation. These two clubs haven’t met since late April, when the Blues beat the Avalanche in back-to-back games by a combined score of 9-4.

After defeating the Kings on May 13 to close out the regular season, the Avs claimed the 2021 Presidents’ Trophy – the third time they’ve done so. Colorado finished with 82 points, tied with Vegas for the most in the NHL, but won the No. 1 overall seed by virtue of the regulation wins tiebreaker. Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body injury) has only played in 24 games this season and hasn’t played since May 3. He missed the first two months of the season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Additionally, Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (upper body) hasn’t played since April 24. Blues head coach Craig Berube was hopeful they’d be back before the playoffs but that didn’t happen.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues

WHERE: Ball Arena

WHEN: Monday, May 17, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Islanders at Penguins, 7:30 p.m. ET (NYI leads 1-0) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 2: Lightning at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET (TB leads 1-0) – CNBC (livestream)

Game 2: Wild at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET – (MIN leads 1-0) NBCSN (livestream)