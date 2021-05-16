Lightning-Panthers stream – Game 1 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Lightning-Panthers stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Panthers and Lightning will meet in the postseason for the first time – making history with the first all-Florida matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s a tale of two clubs – the Lightning are the defending Stanley Cup Champions while the Panthers haven’t won a playoff series since 1996, which is currently the longest active playoff series win drought in the NHL.
Florida took the regular season series 5-2-1 over Tampa Bay, including winning the last three meetings. The Panthers scored four-plus goals in each of their five wins over Tampa this season.
[MORE: Lightning vs. Panthers series preview]
Entering May 8th, both Tampa and Florida each had 75 points, with Tampa holding the No. 2 seed due to the regulation wins tiebreaker. That day, the Lightning and Panthers began a two-game set in Sunrise to close out the regular season. Ultimately, Florida swept the two-game set to steal home ice.
The Panthers, who won the final three games vs. the Lightning by a combined score of 14-4, enter the playoffs having won six games in a row and 11 of 14 (11-2-1) since April 13.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers – Game 1
WHERE: BB&T Center
WHEN: Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Panthers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 2: Bruins at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 1: Predators at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)
Game 1: Blues at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)