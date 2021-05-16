Islanders-Penguins stream – Game 1: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. Islanders-Penguins stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders and Penguins meet in a playoff series for the sixth time, second in the last three seasons. The Isles have won four of the previous five matchups, including a 4-game First Round sweep in 2019. Pittsburgh won six of eight meetings with the Islanders during the regular season, but haven’t played each other since March 29.

After leading the Washington Capitals to the franchise’s only Stanley Cup championship, it took two seasons for head coach Barry Trotz to lead the Islanders to their first Conference Final appearance since 1993. The Isles won one playoff series in Trotz’s first season at the helm and two a season ago. If the Islanders can get past Pittsburgh, they’ll move one step closer to reaching the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final since 1984.

For the 15th consecutive season, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be playing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Pens’ streak is more than double the next closest team. The last time they missed the playoffs was in 2005-06 – Sidney Crosby’s rookie season. Pittsburgh also claimed its ninth division crown and first since 2013-14.

WHAT: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins – Game 1

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Sunday, May 16, 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Keith Jones, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

