NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 First Round schedule, TV info

The 16 Stanley Cup playoff teams are set, and while we’re still waiting to see how the West Division matchups shake out, we know what the NHL First Round playoff schedule will look like.

For this season only, the NHL realigned with four divisions. Teams played only against opponents from their division during the 56-game regular season. The playoff format is simple: The top seed in each division faces the fourth seed, while the second faces the third in the First Round. The winners face off in the Second Round.

Once we reach the Stanley Cup Semifinals, the four remaining playoff teams will be re-seeded based on their regular season point totals.

2021 NHL playoff schedule: First Round

PENGUINS VS. ISLANDERS – series livestream link

Sunday, May 16: Islanders at Penguins, 12 p.m. ET (NBC)

Tuesday, May 18: Islanders at Penguins, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Thursday, May 20: Penguins at Islanders, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Saturday, May 22: Penguins at Islanders, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Monday, May 24: Islanders at Penguins TBD

*Wednesday, May 26: Penguins at Islanders TBD

*Friday, May 28: Islanders at Penguins TBD

CAPITALS VS. BRUINS – Washington leads 1-0 – series livestream link

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Monday, May 17: Bruins at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Wednesday, May 19: Capitals at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Friday, May 21: Capitals at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Sunday, May 23: Bruins at Capitals TBD

*Tuesday, May 25: Capitals at Bruins TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Bruins at Capitals TBD

HURRICANES VS. PREDATORS – series livestream link

Monday, May 17: Predators at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Wednesday, May 19: Predators at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Friday, May 21: Hurricanes at Predators, 7 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sunday, May 23: Hurricanes at Predators TBD

*Tuesday, May 25: Predators at Hurricanes TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Hurricanes at Predators TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Predators at Hurricanes TBD

PANTHERS VS. LIGHTNING – series livestream link

Sunday, May 16: Lightning at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Tuesday, May 18: Lightning at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Thursday, May 20: Panthers at Lightning, 6:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Saturday, May 22: Panthers at Lightning, 12:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)

*Monday, May 24: Lightning at Panthers TBD

*Wednesday, May 26: Panthers at Lightning TBD

*Friday, May 28: Lightning at Panthers TBD

MAPLE LEAFS VS. CANADIENS – series livestream link

Thursday, May 20: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

Saturday, May 22: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Monday, May 24: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD

Tuesday, May 25: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD

*Monday, May 31: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD

OILERS VS. JETS – series livestream link

Wednesday, May 19: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Friday, May 21: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sunday, May 23: Oilers at Jets TBD

Monday, May 24: Oilers at Jets TBD

*Wednesday, May 26: Jets at Oilers TBD

*Friday, May 28: Oilers at Jets TBD

*Sunday, May 30: Jets at Oilers TBD

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES – series livestream link

Monday, May 17: Blues at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Wednesday, May 19: Blues at Avalanche, 10:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Friday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sunday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues TBD

*Tuesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche TBD

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. WILD – series livestream link

Sunday, May 16: Wild at Golden Knights, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

Tuesday, May 18: Wild at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Thursday, May 20: Golden Knights at Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Saturday, May 22: Golden Knights at Wild, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

*Monday, May 24: Wild at Golden Knights TBD

*Wednesday, May 26: Golden Knights at Wild TBD

*Friday, May 28: Golden Knights TBD