Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• New York, LA, Boston. Where will Jack Eichel land if the Sabres decide to trade him? [Featurd]

• “It’s incredible to think ownership would have priorities so out of whack that they’d be at loggerheads with their superstar captain with five years and $50 million left on his contract about his health and how to handle it. After all, Eichel is a major investment made by the organization in a player they believed would get them to the playoffs and beyond. That they’d fight with him over how to handle a neck injury is remarkable.” [Die by the Blade]

• If you missed it, here is the First Round NHL playoff schedule. [PHT]

• Joe Thornton, Pekka Rinne, and Shea Weber are just a few of the “old guys who haven’t won a Cup” in this year’s playoffs. [Puck Junk]

• Zach Parise‘s time in Minnesota looks like it’s coming to an end one way or another. [Zone Coverage]

• On David Quinn’s firing: “Anytime the Rangers really needed a game against a quality opponent, New York wilted because it didn’t have a plan.” [Gotham Sports Network]

• The NWHL free agent market is open. The Buffalo Beauts kicked things off by re-signing defender Marie-Jo Pelletier. [The Ice Garden]

• A breakdown of all of the NHWL’s jerseys, including those sweet ones from the Boston Pride. [Hockey by Design]

• The Stars may have missed out on the playoffs, but Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger were bright spots this season. [NHL.com]

• Sean Monahan will miss the Flames’ final games as he’s due to undergo hip surgery. He should be ready for the beginning of next season. [Flames Nation]

• Phil Kessel had a quietly solid season in Arizona. [Five for Howling]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy