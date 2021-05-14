NHL odds: Division winners, 2021 Stanley Cup champion

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re a day away from the beginning of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 16 teams have hopes of winning the title this year. Will it be the Presidents’ Trophy winning Avalanche? How about the Hurricanes, those jerks? Can the Maple Leafs end their 54-year drought? Will the Lightning go back-to-back?

Those questions will be answered over the next two months as we get summer playoff hockey again. While we wait to see who will be crowned this year’s champion, our friends at Pointsbet have created various NHL odds for division reps, the Stanley Cup champion, and Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

NORTH DIVISION WINNER

Maple Leafs -125

Oilers +260

Canadiens +675

Jets +700

WEST DIVISION WINNER

Avalanche +120

Golden Knights +160

Wild +685

Blues +800

EAST DIVISION WINNER

Bruins +150

Penguins +270

Capitals +325

Islanders +395

CENTRAL DIVISION WINNER

Hurricanes +150

Lightning +200

Panthers +300

Predators +800

STANLEY CUP CHAMPION

Avalanche +420

Golden Knights +500

Maple Leafs +650

Lightning +700

Hurricanes +900

Bruins +1100

Penguins +1200

Capitals +1500

Oilers +1800

Panthers +2000

Islanders +2000

Wild +2500

Canadiens +3000

Blues +3000

Jets +3500

Predators +4000

CONN SMYTHE TROPHY

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche +800

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs +1100

Mark Stone, Golden Knights +1400

Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights +1500

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs +1700

Sidney Crosby, Penguins +2000

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche +2000

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning +2000

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes +2200

Connor McDavid, Oilers +2200

Max Pacioretty, Golden Knights +2200

Dougie Hamilton, Hurricanes +2500

Petr Mrazek, Hurricanes +2500

Victor Hedman, Lightning +3000

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers +3000

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning +3000

Cale Makar, Avalanche +3000

Brad Marchand, Bruins +3000

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals +3000

David Pastrnak, Bruins +3000

Brayden Point, Lightning +3000

Tuukka Rask, Bruins +3000

Semyon Varlamov, Islanders +3200

Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs +3500

Jake Guentzel, Penguins +3500

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild +3500

John Tavares, Maple Leafs +3500

Vincent Trocheck, Hurricanes +3500

