NHL odds: Division winners, 2021 Stanley Cup champion

We’re a day away from the beginning of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 16 teams have hopes of winning the title this year. Will it be the Presidents’ Trophy winning Avalanche? How about the Hurricanes, those jerks? Can the Maple Leafs end their 54-year drought? Will the Lightning go back-to-back?
Those questions will be answered over the next two months as we get summer playoff hockey again. While we wait to see who will be crowned this year’s champion, our friends at Pointsbet have created various NHL odds for division reps, the Stanley Cup champion, and Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
POINTSBET 2021 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF ODDS
NORTH DIVISION WINNER
Maple Leafs -125
Oilers +260
Canadiens +675
Jets +700
WEST DIVISION WINNER
Avalanche +120
Golden Knights +160
Wild +685
Blues +800
EAST DIVISION WINNER
Bruins +150
Penguins +270
Capitals +325
Islanders +395
CENTRAL DIVISION WINNER
Hurricanes +150
Lightning +200
Panthers +300
Predators +800
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION
Avalanche +420
Golden Knights +500
Maple Leafs +650
Lightning +700
Hurricanes +900
Bruins +1100
Penguins +1200
Capitals +1500
Oilers +1800
Panthers +2000
Islanders +2000
Wild +2500
Canadiens +3000
Blues +3000
Jets +3500
Predators +4000
CONN SMYTHE TROPHY
Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche +800
Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs +1100
Mark Stone, Golden Knights +1400
Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights +1500
Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs +1700
Sidney Crosby, Penguins +2000
Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche +2000
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning +2000
Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes +2200
Connor McDavid, Oilers +2200
Max Pacioretty, Golden Knights +2200
Dougie Hamilton, Hurricanes +2500
Petr Mrazek, Hurricanes +2500
Victor Hedman, Lightning +3000
Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers +3000
Nikita Kucherov, Lightning +3000
Cale Makar, Avalanche +3000
Brad Marchand, Bruins +3000
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals +3000
David Pastrnak, Bruins +3000
Brayden Point, Lightning +3000
Tuukka Rask, Bruins +3000
Semyon Varlamov, Islanders +3200
Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs +3500
Jake Guentzel, Penguins +3500
Kirill Kaprizov, Wild +3500
John Tavares, Maple Leafs +3500
Vincent Trocheck, Hurricanes +3500
