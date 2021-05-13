Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Why Gerard Gallant should be the next head coach of the Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]

• Joel Quenneville has pushed the right buttons this season for the Panthers. [Panther Parkway]

• “The NHL informed both the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and the National Women’s Hockey League that it is not in position to operate a women’s league in the foreseeable future, but also indicated that if the two entities come together with a plan, the league would be inclined to participate” [Sportsnet]

• Travis Green did a commendable job with the Canucks with all they went through this season. So why the delay on a contract extension? [Pass it to Bulis]

• Bruins president on Taylor Hall‘s future: “I think we’d like to try and get something done, but that remains to be seen. But that’s our hope.” [NHL.com]

• Speaking of the Bruins, Jeremy Swayman, not Jaroslav Halak, will be Tuukka Rask‘s backup in the playoffs. [Causeway Crowd]

• Brian Boyle will play for the U.S. team at the upcoming IIHF World Championship in Latvia. Justin Abdelkader, Jake Oettinger, Conor Garland, and Ryan Donato are among the other names on the roster. [USA Hockey]

• Frederik Andersen on his first NHL game since March 19: “I felt really good. Some weird plays, some unfortunate bounces. Maybe that’s rust. Maybe if I do a few things differently, those are saves. But overall, I felt really good.” [TSN]

• Sabres GM Kevyn Adams praised Don Granato for the job he did as interim head coach. Granato will be included in Adams’ search for a new head coach. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Daniel Walcott made his NHL debut with the Lightning this week at age 27. It’s been quite a journey for him. [The Hockey News]

• Taking a dive into the East Division playoff matchups. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy