Push for the Playoffs: Three teams left in Presidents’ Trophy race

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2020-21 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

As we count down the final days of the 2020-21 NHL regular season, only three teams remain in the hunt the for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Avalanche, Golden Knights and Maple Leafs have games to play and a chance to clinch the best point total in the league and home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Presidents’ Trophy was introduced for the 1985-86 season and only the Avalanche (1996-97, 2000-01) has won it among the three teams left in the running.

Vegas currently has the lead with 80 points and one game to play. They finish up Wednesday at San Jose. Colorado is behind them with two games to go (both vs. LA) and 78 points. Meanwhile, Toronto is the long shot sitting on 76 points and two games (vs. Ottawa and Winnipeg) left.

Should there be a tie, the edge would go to the Avalanche as they will own the better Regulation Wins tiebreaker. They are currently four better (33) in that category than both the Golden Knights and Maple Leafs (29).

Of course, winning the Presidents’ Trophy doesn’t equate to postseason success. Of the 34 times it’s been handed out, only eight winners have gone on to win the Stanley Cup — the last being the 2013 Blackhawks. Three other teams have reached the Cup Final and lost.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (matchups by total points)

EAST DIVISION

1. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. 4. New York Islanders — series official

2. Washington Capitals vs. 3. Boston Bruins — series official

CENTRAL DIVISION

1. Carolina Hurricanes vs. 4. Nashville Predators — series official

2. Florida Panthers vs. 3. Tampa Bay Lightning — series official

NORTH DIVISION

1. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. 4. Montreal Canadiens — series official

2. Edmonton Oilers vs. 3. Winnipeg Jets — series official

WEST DIVISION

1. Vegas Golden Knights vs. 4. St. Louis Blues

2. Colorado Avalanche vs. 3. Minnesota Wild

TODAY’S KEY NHL GAMES

Oilers vs. Canadiens, 5 p.m. ET

Wild vs. Blues, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN livestream)

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Penguins – Clinched division title

Capitals – Clinched

Bruins – Clinched

Islanders – Clinched

Rangers – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Hurricanes – Clinched division title

Panthers – Clinched

Lightning – Clinched

Predators – Clinched

Stars – eliminated

Blackhawks – eliminated

Red Wings – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Maple Leafs – Clinched division title

Oilers – Clinched

Jets – Clinched

Canadiens – Clinched

Flames – eliminated

Canucks – eliminated

Senators – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Golden Knights – Clinched

Avalanche – Clinched

Wild – Clinched

Blues – Clinched

Kings – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Ducks – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via MoneyPuck)

Sabres – 18.5%

Ducks – 13.5%

Devils – 11.4%

Blue Jackets – 9.2%

Red Wings – 8.2%

Canucks – 7.3%

Sharks – 6.5%

Senators – 6.1%

Kings – 5.6%

Coyotes – 3.4%

Flames- 3%

Blackhawks – 2.8%

Flyers – 2%

Stars – 1.5%

Rangers – 1%

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE



Connor McDavid, Oilers – 102 points

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 81

Brad Marchand, Bruins – 69

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs – 67

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 66

ROCKET RICHARD RACE



Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 40 goals

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 33

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks – 32

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 30

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 30

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.