Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Dominic Moore discuss Connor McDavid getting to 100 points in a shortened season. They talk about the pressure the Maple Leafs will face this postseason. Plus, they pick who they think will win the Lightning – Panthers playoff series.

Start-7:00 – Connor McDavid’s remarkable season

7:00-10:40 – The pressure on the Maple Leafs to win the Cup

10:40-15:15 – Odds powered by PointsBet Sportsbook – Favorites to win the Stanley Cup

15:15-20:00 – Can the Penguins make a Stanley Cup run?

20:00-21:50 – Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’ – who wins the Sunshine State showdown?

21:50-End – Sharp and Moore pick their sleeper teams in the postseason

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports