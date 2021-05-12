Luke Henman is first-ever signing for expansion Seattle Kraken

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luke Henman is the first signing of the expansion Seattle Kraken, the team announced on Wednesday.

Henman, a 21-year-old center from the QMJHL’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, led the team in scoring this season with 16 goals and 43 points in 32 games.

“I am super-excited and honored,” Henman told the Kraken website. “I have a belief in my game. My main focus will be to put in the work to get better.”