David Quinn has been fired as Rangers head coach, according to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks.

The move comes a week after the team dismissed general manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson. Chris Drury, who had been serving as associate GM, has taken over both roles.

Quinn’s assistants, Greg Brown, Jacques Martin, and David Oliver, have also been axed, per Brooks. Only goaltending coach Benoit Allaire will remain.

“I would like to thank David Quinn, David Oliver, Jacques Martin, and Greg Brown for all of their efforts and dedication to the Rangers, I wish each of them the best in their future endeavors,” said Drury in a statement. “We will begin our search for a new head coach immediately.”

In three seasons in New York, Quinn compiled a 96-87-25 record with the only postseason berth coming via last summer’s Stanley Cup Qualifiers. The Rangers were quickly swept 3-0 by the Hurricanes. Prior to being hired by the NHL side he spent five seasons as head coach of his alma mater, Boston University.

Given the comments by owner James Dolan that the rebuild was not going fast enough, the Rangers will now look to an experienced coach behind the bench. Lucky for them there is a solid number of bench bosses available to hire at the moment. Mike Babcock, Gerard Gallant, Bob Hartley, John Tortorella (!), and Bruce Boudreau are just a few of the names on the market. Travis Green, if a contract extension isn’t worked out in Vancouver, could also find himself in contention for the gig.

It’ll be competitive market with the Sabres, Blue Jackets, Coyotes and Kraken also needing head coaches.

“That message has been sent and received,” forward Ryan Strome said this week. “We’ve just got to get into the playoffs.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.