Blues-Wild stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. Blues-Wild stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Wild and Blues are both headed to the playoffs. Minnesota has now reached the postseason for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. St. Louis is seeking to the win the Stanley Cup for the second time in three seasons. Both teams had early departures in last year’s playoffs.

Vegas (80 pts) currently sits atop the West Standings. Current No. 2 seed Colorado defeated the Golden Knights, 2-1, on Monday night with two games remaining (both vs LA) on its schedule. Vegas meets San Jose in its final regular season game on Wednesday. It’s still possible for Minnesota to finish as No. 2 seed. In order to do that, the Wild need to go 2-0-0 in their final two games and for Colorado to lose each of its final two games in regulation (0-2-0). St. Louis is locked into the fourth seed.

These clubs will meet twice over the next two days as both teams prepare for a playoff run. The Blues won four of the first six meetings, losing just once in regulation. In their last meeting on May 1, Minnesota earned a 4-3 overtime victory when forward Kevin Fiala scored the game winner.

WHAT: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues

WHERE: Enterprise Center

WHEN: Wednesday, May 12, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in St. Louis market)

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES

Ivan Barbashev – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron

Jaden Schwartz – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Klim Kostin – Robert Thomas – Mike Hoffman

Kyle Clifford – Zach Sanford – Mackenzie MacEachern

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella – Colton Parayko

Niko Mikkola – Robert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Ville Husso

WILD

Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala – Victor Rask – Marcus Johansson

Nick Bonino – Nico Sturm – Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Mathew Dumba

Carson Soucy – Ian Cole

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot