The Buzzer: Canadiens clinch final playoff spot, Rinne earns shutout

Three Stars for Monday

1. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

A storybook ending to what was likely the end of Pekka Rinne’s Nashville career.

The Preds goalie likely won’t see time in the postseason since Juuse Saros took over, but Rinne started the Preds contest with the Hurricanes and he earned a 30-save shutout. The 38-year-old was named the first star of the game and the entire team stayed on the ice to watch him take a lap.

Doesn’t get much cooler than that.

THIS TEAM 💛 pic.twitter.com/e37qd93x6f — x – Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 11, 2021

2. Joel Farabee, Philadelphia Flyers

The young Flyers scorer picked up his 19th and 20th goals to close out his second full campaign in the NHL.

The Flyers finale was a good spot for them to finish in. It’s been a rough campaign all around, but Farabee had some nice development and is a positive for their future.

3. Taylor Hall, Boston Bruins

It cannot be overstated how much Boston has awoken Taylor Hall.

Now with eight goals since joining the Bruins, Hall tallied the opening goal in a win over the Islanders on Monday and the overtime winner, his eighth goal of the year. The Bruins had clinched the third seed in the East moments before by getting to overtime at all; it was the cherry on top.

Highlights of Monday

* Pretty sweet look from Nashville’s Rocco Grimaldi.

* Slick assist from the Flyers’ Claude Giroux via the skate.

* Star rookie Jason Robertson finished his season on a high note with the overtime winner to close the Dallas campaign.

The @DallasStars end their season on a high note with an OT winner from their stellar rookie, Jason Robertson (@JasonRob1999)! NHL x @trulyseltzer pic.twitter.com/iOPetqghQW — NHL (@NHL) May 11, 2021

Stats from Monday

* Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat reached his seventh consecutive game with a goal, the longest streak of his career.

* After Brad Marchand‘s assist on Hall’s goal to open the game in Boston, he’s contributed to 20 opening goals this season, which is the most in the NHL.

* With his 40th assist of the season, Mark Stone became the first player in Golden Knights history to reach that mark multiple times.

Monday’s scores

Flyers 4, Devils 2

Bruins 3, Islanders 2 OT

Oilers 4, Canadiens 3 OT

Panthers 4, Lightning 0

Canucks 3, Jets 1

Predators 5, Hurricanes 3

Stars 5, Blackhawks 4 OT

Blues 2, Kings 1 OT

Avalanche 2, Golden Knights 1

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.