Push for the Playoffs: Colorado controls destiny in the West

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2020-21 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

The Golden Knights had a, well, golden opportunity to clinch the West Division title and lock up the Presidents’ Trophy Monday night, but dropped their game with the Avalanche in the third period. Playing with just 15 skaters, Vegas blew its chance at controlling its own destiny.

Now, Colorado can clinch the West with two wins over the Kings or a win and a Vegas loss on Wednesday night.

Tuesday’s action doesn’t have much of meaningful consequence in the push for the playoffs. The Bruins clinched the third seed on Monday night and tonight face their playoff opponent — the Capitals.

Winnipeg has a chance for movement. The Jets clinch the third playoff spot in the North with a single point against the Canucks on Tuesday. A loss in regulation, and the Canadiens still have a chance to catch them and force the Jets to face top-seeded Toronto in the First Round.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (matchups by total points)

EAST DIVISION

1. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. 4. New York Islanders — series official

2. Washington Capitals vs. 3. Boston Bruins — series official

CENTRAL DIVISION

1. Carolina Hurricanes vs. 4. Nashville Predators — series official

2. Florida Panthers vs. 3. Tampa Bay Lightning — series official

NORTH DIVISION

1. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. 4. Montreal Canadiens

2. Edmonton Oilers vs. 3. Winnipeg Jets

WEST DIVISION

1. Vegas Golden Knights vs. 4. St. Louis Blues

2. Colorado Avalanche vs. 3. Minnesota Wild

TODAY’S KEY NHL GAMES

Canucks vs Jets, 8 p.m. ET

TUESDAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

• Winnipeg will clinch the third seed in the North with a win or overtime or shootout loss to the Canucks.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Penguins – Clinched division title

Capitals – Clinched

Bruins – Clinched

Islanders – Clinched

Rangers – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – Clinched division title

Panthers – Clinched

Lightning – Clinched

Predators – Clinched

Stars – eliminated

Blackhawks – eliminated

Red Wings – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Maple Leafs – Clinched division title

Oilers – Clinched

Jets – Clinched

Canadiens – Clinched

Flames – eliminated

Canucks – eliminated

Senators – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Golden Knights – Clinched

Avalanche – Clinched

Wild – Clinched

Blues – Clinched

Kings – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Ducks – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via MoneyPuck)

Sabres – 18.5%

Ducks – 13.5%

Devils – 11.4%

Blue Jackets – 9.3%

Red Wings – 8.3%

Canucks – 6.7%

Sharks – 6.6%

Senators – 6.2%

Kings – 5.8%

Coyotes – 3.4%

Flames- 3%

Blackhawks – 2.8%

Flyers – 2%

Stars – 1.5%

Rangers – 1%

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE



Connor McDavid, Oilers – 102 points

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 81

Brad Marchand, Bruins – 69

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs – 67

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 66

ROCKET RICHARD RACE



Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 40 goals

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 33

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks – 32

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 30

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 30

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.