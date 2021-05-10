Push for the Playoffs: Will Canadiens finally clinch a playoff spot?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2020-21 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

It remains a matter of time: the Montreal Canadiens are almost certain to clinch the final playoff spot in the North Division. That would also complete the playoff picture for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as 15 of the other 16 teams have been decided.

From there, it would just be out jostling for whatever positioning is up for grabs.

If the Canadiens actually do clinch that playoff spot on Monday — or later? — don’t be surprised if there’s a vibe of “finally.” Between the falling Jets and the humbled Habs, the bottom portion of the North Division’s playoff race keeps stumbling to the finish line.

On Saturday, the Canadiens needed some success, plus some sort of Canucks loss to the Oilers. Edmonton did its part, beating Vancouver in regulation while Connor McDavid reached 100 points.

To the Habs’ frustration, they couldn’t secure the single standings point to clinch their playoff berth. Instead, the Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens in regulation, securing a division title for Toronto.

With that, the Canadiens wind it back to try to clinch a playoff spot. Aesthetically, a win would be a nice way to clinch, especially with a three-game losing streak currently active. Technically, the Canadiens merely need a “charity point” vs. an Oilers team whose second seed is cemented.

On paper, the Canadiens should win this game. And, frankly, the Oilers would be smart to rest players. They have nothing to gain but pride, and that box got checked with 100 points in 53 games.

Yet, this is hockey, so who knows? There’s a chance that the Canadiens might be plugging away at this playoff clinching problem even beyond Monday. Even if that chance is pretty slim. Probably?

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (matchups by total points)

EAST DIVISION

1. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. 4. New York Islanders

2. Washington Capitals vs. 3. Boston Bruins

CENTRAL DIVISION

1. Carolina Hurricanes vs. 4. Nashville Predators — series official

2. Florida Panthers vs. 3. Tampa Bay Lightning — series official, seeding to be determined

NORTH DIVISION

1. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. 4. Montreal Canadiens

2. Edmonton Oilers vs. 3. Winnipeg Jets

WEST DIVISION

1. Vegas Golden Knights vs. 4. St. Louis Blues

2. Colorado Avalanche vs. 3. Minnesota Wild

TODAY’S KEY NHL GAMES

Oilers vs. Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET

Islanders vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN; livestream)

Lightning vs. Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET

MONDAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

• Montreal will clinch a playoff spot if they earn at least one point against Edmonton.

• Vegas will clinch the West Division title and the Presidents’ Trophy if they beat Colorado in any fashion.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Penguins – Clinched division title

Capitals – Clinched

Islanders – Clinched

Bruins – Clinched

Rangers – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – Clinched division title

Panthers – Clinched

Lightning – Clinched

Predators – Clinched

Stars – eliminated

Blackhawks – eliminated

Red Wings – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Maple Leafs – Clinched division title

Oilers – Clinched

Jets – Clinched

Canadiens – 96.9%

Flames – 3.1%

Canucks – 0%

Senators – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Golden Knights – Clinched

Avalanche – Clinched

Wild – Clinched

Blues – Clinched

Kings – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Ducks – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via MoneyPuck)

Sabres – 18.5%

Ducks – 13.5%

Devils – 11.1%

Blue Jackets – 9.1%

Red Wings – 8.1%

Canucks – 7.9%

Sharks – 6.4%

Senators – 6%

Kings – 5.7%

Coyotes – 3.2%

Blackhawks – 3%

Flames – 2.9%

Flyers – 2%

Stars – 1.6%

Rangers – 1%

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE



Connor McDavid, Oilers – 100 points

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 79

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs – 67

Brad Marchand, Bruins – 67

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks – 66

ROCKET RICHARD RACE



Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 40 goals

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 32

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks – 31

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 30

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 30

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.