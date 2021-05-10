PHT Morning Skate: Ovechkin invests in Spirit; Paek’s influence

By Sean LeahyMay 10, 2021, 9:36 AM EDT
0 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

Alex Ovechkin on becoming an investor with the NWSL’s Washington Spirit: “I think it’s important to support women and women’s professional athletes — not just in the United States, but all over the world.” [ESPN]

• Former NHLer Jim Paek continues to make an impact on the growing hockey community in Korea. [NHL.com]

Victor Hedman is dealing with a lower-body injury that will require surgery in the off-season. [Raw Charge]

• The star power. The matchups. The strength of the teams. The unique 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set up to be memorable. [TSN]

• If you missed it on Sunday, John Tortorella is out in Columbus and Rick Tocchet is done in Arizona.

• It’s come to this for the Flames and their playoff hopes: They need to root for two regulation Oilers wins over Montreal. [Sportsnet]

• NHL to relax COVID-19 protocols for fully vaccinated playoff teams. [PHT]

• What to make of Shayne Gostisbehere‘s future in Philadelphia? [Inquirer]

• Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny, making a return from an Achilles injury, collided with an ice scraper during an AHL game on Saturday and did not return to the game. [NBC Sports Washington]

More NHL news

Sabres Jack Eichel
Jack Eichel speaks on ‘disconnect’ with Sabres over handling...
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes take top spot; Beware of Lightning
NHL on NBCSN: Should Islanders be worried about recent struggles?
NHL on NBCSN: Should Islanders be worried about recent struggles?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy