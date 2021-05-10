Hockey Culture: Mothers reflect on sacrifices to get sons to NHL

By Sean LeahyMay 10, 2021, 10:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Jack and Quinn Hughes‘ mom, Ellen, Nick and Jason Robertson‘s mom, Mercedes, and Anson Carter’s mom, Valma, discuss their favorite moments as hockey moms and share why it’s so rewarding to see their sons play in the NHL.

You can watch previous Hockey Culture episodes featuring Ryan Reaves, Julie Chu, Willie O’Ree, Zach Whitecloud, and more by clicking here.

