As the 2020-21 NHL regular season comes to a close this week, it’s time to start thinking about awards.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association will soon be sent their ballots for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Lady Byng, and Selke Trophies, as well as the the NHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams. (General managers vote for the Vezina Trophy and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association votes on the Jack Adams Award.)

The finalists and results will be announced later this summer on a date determined by the NHL.

On Monday, the PHWA announced the 31 nominees for the 2020-21 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the players “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

The 31 nominees are selected by each PHWA chapter.

All 31 Masterton Trophy nominees

Anaheim Ducks: David Backes

Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel

Boston Bruins: Kevan Miller

Buffalo Sabres: Dustin Tokarski

Calgary Flames: Milan Lucic

Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks: Andrew Shaw

Colorado Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zac Dalpe

Dallas Stars: Roope Hintz

Detroit Red Wings: Danny DeKeyser

Edmonton Oilers: Mike Smith

Florida Panthers: Chris Driedger

Los Angeles Kings: Matt Roy

Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba

Montreal Canadiens: Corey Perry

Nashville Predators: Pekka Rinne

New Jersey Devils: Scott Wedgewood

New York Islanders: Casey Cizikas

New York Rangers: Colin Blackwell

Ottawa Senators: Nick Paul

Philadelphia Flyers: Oskar Lindblom

Pittsburgh Penguins: Casey DeSmith

St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko

San Jose Sharks: Patrick Marleau

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos

Toronto Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell

Vancouver Canucks: Tyler Motte

Vegas Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury

Washington Capitals: Zdeno Chara

Winnipeg Jets: Eric Comrie

Bobby Ryan was the 2019-20 winner following his battle with alcohol and dramatic return to the ice where he recorded a hat trick in his first game back in Ottawa.

Lindblom and Miller are their team’s nominees for the second straight season. The Flyers forward is a favorite for the award after returning to play last summer following his cancer diagnosis.

Other players with stories that could be worthy of Masterton votes include Campbell and his play this season in Toronto; Miller for his return from a serious knee injury; Driedger for establishing himself after spending most of his career in the minors; and Marleau for his dedication to the game.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.