Bruins-Islanders stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMay 10, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Bruins-Islanders stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

New York comes in off a 5-1 win over New Jersey on Saturday, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Boston fell to the Rangers on Saturday, 5-4, in a game which featured seven third-period goals. The Bruins have dropped two of three (1-1-1) since a four-game win streak but since the April 12th trade deadline they’ve gone 11-3-1.

The Bruins recent run has coincided with their trade-deadline acquisition of 2018 MVP Taylor Hall, who is now on his fifth team in the last six years. Hall, who obviously has shown his scoring ability, has been quiet in recent years with New Jersey, Arizona and Buffalo. Already with Boston, however, his six goals in 15 games is triple his two-goal total in 37 games this season with the Sabres. Hall has been playing on the second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith.

Boston ranks fourth in the league in goals against/game (2.41) but the Islanders are the top defensive team at 2.22 goals against/game – a hallmark of coach Barry Trotz. Their success this season is in large part due to 33-year-old Semyon Varlamov. Now in his second season with the Islanders, he’s having one of the best years of his career

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Monday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets)
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Taylor Hall – David Krejci – Craig Smith
Nick RitchieSean KuralyChris Wagner
Jake DeBruskCurtis LazarOndrej Kase

Matt GrzelcykCharlie McAvoy
Mike ReillyBrandon Carlo
Jeremy LauzonConnor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

ISLANDERS
Leo KomarovMathew BarzalJordan Eberle
Anthony BeauvillierBrock NelsonJosh Bailey
Kyle PalmieriJean-Gabriel PageauOliver Wahlstrom
Matt MartinCasey CizikasTravis Zajac

Adam PelechRyan Pulock
Nick LeddyScott Mayfield
Andy GreeneNoah Dobson

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

