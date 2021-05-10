Bruins-Islanders stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Bruins-Islanders stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

New York comes in off a 5-1 win over New Jersey on Saturday, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Boston fell to the Rangers on Saturday, 5-4, in a game which featured seven third-period goals. The Bruins have dropped two of three (1-1-1) since a four-game win streak but since the April 12th trade deadline they’ve gone 11-3-1.

The Bruins recent run has coincided with their trade-deadline acquisition of 2018 MVP Taylor Hall, who is now on his fifth team in the last six years. Hall, who obviously has shown his scoring ability, has been quiet in recent years with New Jersey, Arizona and Buffalo. Already with Boston, however, his six goals in 15 games is triple his two-goal total in 37 games this season with the Sabres. Hall has been playing on the second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith.

Boston ranks fourth in the league in goals against/game (2.41) but the Islanders are the top defensive team at 2.22 goals against/game – a hallmark of coach Barry Trotz. Their success this season is in large part due to 33-year-old Semyon Varlamov. Now in his second season with the Islanders, he’s having one of the best years of his career

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner

Jake DeBrusk – Curtis Lazar – Ondrej Kase

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Lauzon – Connor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

ISLANDERS

Leo Komarov – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Josh Bailey

Kyle Palmieri – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Travis Zajac

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene – Noah Dobson

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov