Bruins-Islanders stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

New York comes in off a 5-1 win over New Jersey on Saturday, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Boston fell to the Rangers on Saturday, 5-4, in a game which featured seven third-period goals. The Bruins have dropped two of three (1-1-1) since a four-game win streak but since the April 12th trade deadline they’ve gone 11-3-1.
The Bruins recent run has coincided with their trade-deadline acquisition of 2018 MVP Taylor Hall, who is now on his fifth team in the last six years. Hall, who obviously has shown his scoring ability, has been quiet in recent years with New Jersey, Arizona and Buffalo. Already with Boston, however, his six goals in 15 games is triple his two-goal total in 37 games this season with the Sabres. Hall has been playing on the second line with David Krejci and Craig Smith.
Boston ranks fourth in the league in goals against/game (2.41) but the Islanders are the top defensive team at 2.22 goals against/game – a hallmark of coach Barry Trotz. Their success this season is in large part due to 33-year-old Semyon Varlamov. Now in his second season with the Islanders, he’s having one of the best years of his career
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall – David Krejci – Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner
Jake DeBrusk – Curtis Lazar – Ondrej Kase
Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Lauzon – Connor Clifton
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
ISLANDERS
Leo Komarov – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Josh Bailey
Kyle Palmieri – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Travis Zajac
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield
Andy Greene – Noah Dobson
Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov