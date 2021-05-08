Bruins-Rangers stream: Saturday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. Bruins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Bruins secured their fifth consecutive postseason appearance earlier in the week and are still in the race for the top seed in the East. Boston trails Pittsburgh by four points but they have two games in hand on the top-seeded Penguins. The B’s will close out the season on May 11 at Washington, which could potentially have seeding implications.
The Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes on goals by Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy, before Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo added insurance tallies in the final two periods to secure a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Thursday.
No team in the NHL has been hotter than the Bruins since the trade deadline. The B’s are now 11-2-1 since April 12 and have the most points (23) in the league in that span.
On Wednesday, the Rangers announced that team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton are leaving the organization. Associate GM and former NHL player Chris Drury was named team president and GM. Drury joined the Rangers front office in Sept. 2015. He played 12 NHL seasons (1998-2011), the last four as a Ranger.
WHAT: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Saturday, May 8, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC (^Boston/New York markets will see Buffalo/Pittsburgh)
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall – David Krejci – Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie – Sean Kuraly – Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic – Curtis Lazar – Karson Kuhlman
Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Lauzon – Connor Clifton
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
RANGERS
Ryan Strome – Mika Zibanejad – Kaapo Kakko
Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Colin Blackwell
Morgan Barron – Kevin Rooney – Vitali Kravtsov
Phil Di Giuseppe – Justin Richards – Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller – Adam Fox
Libor Hajek – Zac Jones
Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith
Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin