Bruins-Rangers stream: Saturday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. Bruins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins secured their fifth consecutive postseason appearance earlier in the week and are still in the race for the top seed in the East. Boston trails Pittsburgh by four points but they have two games in hand on the top-seeded Penguins. The B’s will close out the season on May 11 at Washington, which could potentially have seeding implications.

The Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes on goals by Patrice Bergeron and Charlie McAvoy, before Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo added insurance tallies in the final two periods to secure a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

No team in the NHL has been hotter than the Bruins since the trade deadline. The B’s are now 11-2-1 since April 12 and have the most points (23) in the league in that span.

On Wednesday, the Rangers announced that team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton are leaving the organization. Associate GM and former NHL player Chris Drury was named team president and GM. Drury joined the Rangers front office in Sept. 2015. He played 12 NHL seasons (1998-2011), the last four as a Ranger.

WHAT: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Saturday, May 8, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (^Boston/New York markets will see Buffalo/Pittsburgh)

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie – Sean Kuraly – Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic – Curtis Lazar – Karson Kuhlman

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Lauzon – Connor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

RANGERS

Ryan Strome – Mika Zibanejad – Kaapo Kakko

Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Colin Blackwell

Morgan Barron – Kevin Rooney – Vitali Kravtsov

Phil Di Giuseppe – Justin Richards – Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller – Adam Fox

Libor Hajek – Zac Jones

Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin