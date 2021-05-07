PHT Morning Skate: Rantanen fined for diving; Coyotes’ questions

By Sean LeahyMay 7, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
mikko rantanen
Getty Images
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen has been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment. [NHL]

Connor McDavid‘s quest for 100 points won’t be put in jeopardy by getting rested before the playoffs. [TSN]

• On the Rangers’ big changes: “The fears regarding Dolan are certainly warranted, but not necessarily with Drury. He’s been with the club for five years already, most of it in a assistant/associate GM role. He’s been around the block, and he knows what the overall vision for the team is. There likely won’t be a wholesale teardown, or a Kakko for Ryan Reaves trade. As mentioned yesterday, balancing the skill with the will was a matter of addressing it in the offseason with a small move here or there. I don’t think that vision changes.” [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Expiring contracts and Rick Tocchet’s future are just a few of the questions facing the Coyotes this off-season. [Five for Howling]

• Things in Washington are moving in the right direction under new boss Peter Laviolette. [Japers’ Rink]

• Now that they’re in the North Division playoffs, the Jets look to put a bad skid behind them. [Sportsnet]

• Interesting look at why power plays these days are so effective. [The Score]

• Why praise for Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin is long overdue. [Zone Coverage]

• There’ll be no playoffs again for the Blackhawks. What comes next for the franchise? [Featurd]

• How microstats can provide further context to how teams perform. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Tim Stützle on his summer plans and his expectations for his sophomore NHL season. [Ottawa Citizen]

• The Devils will be moving their AHL franchise from Binghamton to Utica. [Rome Sentinel]

