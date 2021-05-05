Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Shayne Gostisbehere will have a Wednesday hearing for boarding Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman during last night’s game. [NHL.com]

• The PWHPA has announced rescheduled dates for their Dream Gap Tour stop in St. Louis. The first game will take place on May 16 at Centene Community Ice Center. Game No. 2 will be played May 17 at Enterprise Center. [NHL.com]

• Rangers statement criticizes Wilson fine, Parros as player safety head. [PHT]

• In light of the Rangers’ statement, is there any momentum for an overhaul of the NHL Player Safety department? [TSN]

• On the Tom Wilson fine: “What the league should have done with Tom Wilson is what it has never, ever done. It should have taken the privilege of playing in the best league in the world away from Wilson for a long, long time. Not forever, but long enough to make him realize that he represents a danger in the workplace for every one of his opponents.” [The Hockey News]

• Milan Lucic on waiving his no-movement clause to allow the Flames to expose him in the Seattle expansion draft: “As much as I want to stay in Calgary I didn’t want to handcuff [GM Brad Treliving] in the expansion draft so I agreed that I would waive it for the expansion draft if he didn’t want to protect me.” [Sportsnet]

• Anthony Beauvillier is among the Islanders who are heating up at the right time. [New York Hockey Now]

• The current offense we’re seeing out of the Rangers, can they evolve that in the coming years? [Gotham Sports Network]

• Columbus is about to end a season without a three-game winning streak for the first time in franchise history. [1st Ohio Battery]

• What is the future like for the LA Kings? [Spector’s Hockey]

• The Canucks have announced they are moving their AHL affiliate from Utica to Abbotsford. [Pass it to Bulis]

• There’s a bigger picture in view for the Sharks as they miss the playoffs again. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy