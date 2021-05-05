Our Line Starts podcast: Golden Knights poised for deep run; Spencer Knight’s strong start

By Sean LeahyMay 5, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT
Kathryn Tappen, Anson Carter and Dominic Moore discuss if the Golden Knights are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They talk about their excitement for Spencer Knight after his strong start to his career. Plus, they reflect on Ryan Miller‘s career after his retirement announcement.

Start-6:10 – Are the Golden Knights the Cup favorites?
6:10-10:40 – Odds Powered by PointsBet Sportsbook: East Division team who has the best chance to win the Stanley Cup
10:40-14:35Cole Caufield and Spencer Knight’s strong starts
14:35-16:10 – Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’: Who gets the last spot in the Central?
16:10-end – Reflecting on Ryan Miller’s career

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

