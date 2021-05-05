Flyers’ Shayne Gostisbehere suspended two games for boarding

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shayne Gostisbehere has been suspended two games for boarding Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman Tuesday night.

The Flyers defenseman shoved Friedman from behind following Friedman’s empty-net goal at the end of Pittsburgh’s 7-3 win. Gostisbehere was given a minor for cross-checking on the play.

As the NHL Department of Player Safety’s video explains, the play was over once the puck went into the net. The distance the two were away from the boards and the lateness of the check made it an extremely dangerous decision. Friedman, who wouldn’t have been expecting contact, had a clear path towards the net and there was no way Gostisbehere or Nolan Patrick were going to prevent the goal from being scored.

Based on his average annual salary, Gostisbehere will forfeit $77,586.20 in pay, which will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.