Capitals-Rangers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyMay 5, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. Capitals-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Rangers host the Capitals on Wednesday to wrap up their eight-game regular-season series against one another. New York was eliminated from playoff contention for the third time in the last four seasons after falling 6-3 to Washington on Monday night.

Caps forward Tom Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich on Monday. Wilson was assessed two minor penalties for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct for the second-period altercation. Artemi Panarin was also involved in the altercation with Wilson and did not return for the third period because of a lower-body injury. Panarin has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup on Monday night after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury, but exited the game after just one shift in the first period (39 seconds long).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Wednesday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Washington market)
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS
Anthony ManthaNicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson
Conor ShearyLars EllerT.J. Oshie
Trevor van RiemsdykMichael RafflDaniel Sprong
Carl HagelinNic DowdGarnet Hathaway

Dmitry OrlovJohn Carlson
Brenden DillonJustin Schultz
Zdeno CharaNick Jensen

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

RANGERS
Vitali KravtsovMika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Alexis LafreniereFilip ChytilKaapo Kakko
Morgan Barron – Ryan StromeColin Blackwell
Phil Di GiuseppeKevin RooneyJulien Gauthier

K'Andre MillerAdam Fox
Libor Hajek – Zac Jones
Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

