Capitals-Rangers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. Capitals-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Rangers host the Capitals on Wednesday to wrap up their eight-game regular-season series against one another. New York was eliminated from playoff contention for the third time in the last four seasons after falling 6-3 to Washington on Monday night.

Caps forward Tom Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich on Monday. Wilson was assessed two minor penalties for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct for the second-period altercation. Artemi Panarin was also involved in the altercation with Wilson and did not return for the third period because of a lower-body injury. Panarin has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup on Monday night after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury, but exited the game after just one shift in the first period (39 seconds long).

WHAT: Washington Capitals at New York Rangers

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: Wednesday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Washington market)

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS

Anthony Mantha – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson

Conor Sheary – Lars Eller – T.J. Oshie

Trevor van Riemsdyk – Michael Raffl – Daniel Sprong

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Dmitry Orlov – John Carlson

Brenden Dillon – Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

RANGERS

Vitali Kravtsov – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko

Morgan Barron – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell

Phil Di Giuseppe – Kevin Rooney – Julien Gauthier

K'Andre Miller – Adam Fox

Libor Hajek – Zac Jones

Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev