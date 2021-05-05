Capitals-Rangers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. Capitals-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Rangers host the Capitals on Wednesday to wrap up their eight-game regular-season series against one another. New York was eliminated from playoff contention for the third time in the last four seasons after falling 6-3 to Washington on Monday night.
Caps forward Tom Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich on Monday. Wilson was assessed two minor penalties for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct for the second-period altercation. Artemi Panarin was also involved in the altercation with Wilson and did not return for the third period because of a lower-body injury. Panarin has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup on Monday night after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury, but exited the game after just one shift in the first period (39 seconds long).
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Wednesday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Washington market)
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
CAPITALS
Anthony Mantha – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson
Conor Sheary – Lars Eller – T.J. Oshie
Trevor van Riemsdyk – Michael Raffl – Daniel Sprong
Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway
Dmitry Orlov – John Carlson
Brenden Dillon – Justin Schultz
Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen
Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek
RANGERS
Vitali Kravtsov – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Alexis Lafreniere – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko
Morgan Barron – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell
Phil Di Giuseppe – Kevin Rooney – Julien Gauthier
K'Andre Miller – Adam Fox
Libor Hajek – Zac Jones
Tarmo Reunanen – Brendan Smith
Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev