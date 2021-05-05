Avalanche-Sharks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks. Avalanche-Sharks stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Sharks and Avs will wrap up a current four-game set on Wednesday night in San Jose in what will be the final regular-season matchup between these teams this season. Colorado took the first three games of this late season set, including a 5-4 OT win on Monday night that eliminated the Sharks from playoff contention.
In the final stretch of the season the West has shaken out to be a three-team sprint for first place in the division. Colorado currently occupies the second spot, two points behind the Golden Knights for first and two points ahead of the Wild with a game in hand on each
Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon picked up two assists in Monday’s win to extend his road point streak to a career-high 17 games (8G-19A). MacKinnon’s road point streak is tied for the seventh longest in the league since 1985-86
After being eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night, San Jose has failed to reach the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks
WHERE: SAP Center
WHEN: Wednesday, May 5, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Colorado market)
ON THE CALL: Randy Hahn, Bret Hedican
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Nazem Kadri – Alex Newhook – Andre Burakovsky
Valeri Nichushkin – Tyson Jost – Joonas Donskoi
Carl Soderberg – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – J.T. Compher
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Ryan Graves – Conor Timmins
Jacob MacDonald– Patrik Nemeth
Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer
SHARKS
Alexander Barabanov – Tomas Hertl – Evander Kane
Rudolfs Balcers – Logan Couture – Timo Meier
Noah Gregor – Dylan Gambrell – Kevin Labanc
Patrick Marleau – Alexander True – Sasha Chmelevski
Mario Ferraro – Brent Burns
Nikolai Knyzhov – Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Nicolas Meloche
Starting goalie: Josef Korenar