Avalanche-Sharks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks. Avalanche-Sharks stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Sharks and Avs will wrap up a current four-game set on Wednesday night in San Jose in what will be the final regular-season matchup between these teams this season. Colorado took the first three games of this late season set, including a 5-4 OT win on Monday night that eliminated the Sharks from playoff contention.

In the final stretch of the season the West has shaken out to be a three-team sprint for first place in the division. Colorado currently occupies the second spot, two points behind the Golden Knights for first and two points ahead of the Wild with a game in hand on each

Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon picked up two assists in Monday’s win to extend his road point streak to a career-high 17 games (8G-19A). MacKinnon’s road point streak is tied for the seventh longest in the league since 1985-86

After being eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night, San Jose has failed to reach the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks

WHERE: SAP Center

WHEN: Wednesday, May 5, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Colorado market)

ON THE CALL: Randy Hahn, Bret Hedican

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen

Nazem Kadri – Alex Newhook – Andre Burakovsky

Valeri Nichushkin – Tyson Jost – Joonas Donskoi

Carl Soderberg – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – J.T. Compher

Devon Toews – Cale Makar

Ryan Graves – Conor Timmins

Jacob MacDonald– Patrik Nemeth

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

SHARKS

Alexander Barabanov – Tomas Hertl – Evander Kane

Rudolfs Balcers – Logan Couture – Timo Meier

Noah Gregor – Dylan Gambrell – Kevin Labanc

Patrick Marleau – Alexander True – Sasha Chmelevski

Mario Ferraro – Brent Burns

Nikolai Knyzhov – Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Nicolas Meloche

Starting goalie: Josef Korenar