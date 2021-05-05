Avalanche-Sharks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMay 5, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT
Avalanche-Sharks stream
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks. Avalanche-Sharks stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Sharks and Avs will wrap up a current four-game set on Wednesday night in San Jose in what will be the final regular-season matchup between these teams this season. Colorado took the first three games of this late season set, including a 5-4 OT win on Monday night that eliminated the Sharks from playoff contention.

In the final stretch of the season the West has shaken out to be a three-team sprint for first place in the division. Colorado currently occupies the second spot, two points behind the Golden Knights for first and two points ahead of the Wild with a game in hand on each

Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon picked up two assists in Monday’s win to extend his road point streak to a career-high 17 games (8G-19A). MacKinnon’s road point streak is tied for the seventh longest in the league since 1985-86

After being eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night, San Jose has failed to reach the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks
WHERE: SAP Center
WHEN: Wednesday, May 5, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in Colorado market)
ON THE CALL: Randy Hahn, Bret Hedican
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Nazem Kadri – Alex Newhook – Andre Burakovsky
Valeri NichushkinTyson JostJoonas Donskoi
Carl SoderbergPierre-Edouard BellemareJ.T. Compher

Devon ToewsCale Makar
Ryan GravesConor Timmins
Jacob MacDonaldPatrik Nemeth

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

SHARKS
Alexander BarabanovTomas HertlEvander Kane
Rudolfs BalcersLogan CoutureTimo Meier
Noah GregorDylan GambrellKevin Labanc
Patrick MarleauAlexander True – Sasha Chmelevski

Mario FerraroBrent Burns
Nikolai KnyzhovErik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard VlasicNicolas Meloche

Starting goalie: Josef Korenar

