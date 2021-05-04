Push for the Playoffs: Carolina looks to lock up home ice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2020-21 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

Both teams with a chance to clinch locked in their playoff berths on Monday. Boston defeated New Jersey to earn the final spot in the East, while Edmonton held on to beat Vancouver and take the second spot in the North.

No teams can clinch on Tuesday, but plenty of teams can continue to further their playoff positioning. Both the Bruins and Islanders, currently slotted at third and fourth respectively in the East, are active against under .500 foes.

Pittsburgh, in second, also has a game with the eliminated Flyers. Every game for those three teams has the potential to shake things up in the East Division.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, need just a point against the Blackhawks — their second game with them in two nights — to seal at least the second seed in the Central Division and home ice in the first round of the postseason. They cannot finish worse than third no matter what.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (matchups by total points)

EAST DIVISION

1. Capitals vs 4. Islanders

2. Penguins vs 3. Bruins

CENTRAL DIVISION

1. Hurricanes vs. 4. Predators

2. Panthers vs. 3 Lightning

NORTH DIVISION

1. Maple Leafs vs. 4. Canadiens

2. Oilers vs. 3. Jets

WEST DIVISION

1. Golden Knights vs. 4. Blues

2. Avalanche vs. 3. Wild

TUESDAY’S CLINCHING SCENARIOS

• Carolina can clinch home ice in the First Round with at least one points against Chicago.

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Blackhawks vs. Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET

Penguins vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN livestream)

Oilers vs. Canucks 10 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PE RCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Capitals – Clinched

Penguins – Clinched

Islanders – Clinched

Bruins – Clinched

Rangers – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – Clinched

Panthers – Clinched

Lightning – Clinched

Predators – 91.2%

Stars – 8.8%

Blackhawks – eliminated

Red Wings – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Maple Leafs – Clinched

Oilers – Clinched

Jets – 99.2%

Canadiens – 95.3%

Flames – 5.4%

Canucks – 0%

Senators – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Golden Knights – Clinched

Avalanche – Clinched

Wild – Clinched

Blues – 99.5%

Coyotes – 0.3%

Kings – 0.2%

Sharks – eliminated

Ducks – eliminated

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via MoneyPuck)

Sabres – 18.3%

Ducks – 13.5%

Devils – 10.9%

Red Wings – 8.8%

Blue Jackets – 8.3%

Canucks – 7.4%

Senators – 6.7%

Sharks – 5.8%

Kings – 5.2%

Blackhawks – 4%

Coyotes – 3.6%

Flames – 2.6%

Flyers – 2%

Rangers – 1.3%

Stars 1.3%

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE



Connor McDavid, Oilers – 91 points

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 73

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 65

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs – 64

Brad Marchand, Bruins – 63

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 63

ROCKET RICHARD RACE



Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 39 goals

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 31

Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche – 29

Tyler Toffoli, Canadiens – 28

Brad Marchand, Bruins – 27

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.