Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Dean Evason, Rod Brind’Amour and Mike Sullivan are among the top contenders for this season’s Jack Adams Award. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Is this the season Mark Stone takes home the Selke Trophy? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Mid-round draft picks who have been impactful have been unearthed by the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• With four games left and a playoff spot still to win, how should the Predators rotate Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne? [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• “In many ways, Matthews has become the face of the next challenge for hockey statisticians: how to improve the accuracy of expected goal models with high-volume shooters.” [TSN]

• NHL Power Rankings: Watch out for the Bruins. [PHT]

• What’s behind the drop-off in play of Josh Morrissey? [Arctic Ice Hockey]

• Trevor van Riemsdyk has found his fit in the Capitals’ lineup. [Japers’ Rink]

• Fresh off winning the KHL Gagarin Cup, Klim Kostin is expected to join the Blues on Tuesday and be placed on their taxi squad. [Post-Dispatch]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy