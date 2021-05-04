Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Dean Evason, Rod Brind’Amour and Mike Sullivan are among the top contenders for this season’s Jack Adams Award. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Is this the season Mark Stone takes home the Selke Trophy? [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Mid-round draft picks who have been impactful have been unearthed by the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• With four games left and a playoff spot still to win, how should the Predators rotate Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne? [A to Z Sports Nashville]
• “In many ways, Matthews has become the face of the next challenge for hockey statisticians: how to improve the accuracy of expected goal models with high-volume shooters.” [TSN]
• NHL Power Rankings: Watch out for the Bruins. [PHT]
• What’s behind the drop-off in play of Josh Morrissey? [Arctic Ice Hockey]
• Trevor van Riemsdyk has found his fit in the Capitals’ lineup. [Japers’ Rink]
• Fresh off winning the KHL Gagarin Cup, Klim Kostin is expected to join the Blues on Tuesday and be placed on their taxi squad. [Post-Dispatch]
